Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €156.50 ($177.84).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock traded down €1.84 ($2.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €83.66 ($95.07). 864,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is €104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.