Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 322,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 120.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,707,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $10.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $665.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.47. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

