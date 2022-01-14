Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,205 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,322,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,404,000 after buying an additional 104,580 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,881,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCBI opened at $65.92 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

