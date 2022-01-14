Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.51 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

