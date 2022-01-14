Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.85 Million Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 206,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after buying an additional 1,826,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingsoft Cloud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

KC stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.56. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $374.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.