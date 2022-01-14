Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,909 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in JOYY were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in JOYY by 3.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 19.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JOYY by 4.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

YY stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YY. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

