Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

KORE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Kore Group alerts:

KORE opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.03. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.