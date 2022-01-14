Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 450

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 440 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($6.11) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.70) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.38) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.08) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 439.13 ($5.96).

GLEN opened at GBX 405.35 ($5.50) on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 230.05 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.70). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 369.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 347.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.48 billion and a PE ratio of 36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

