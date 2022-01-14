Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 405

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.80.

Get Sika alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SXYAY traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $37.53. 47,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,272. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.