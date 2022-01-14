Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target to SEK 120

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.88.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

TLTZY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.98. 1,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $767.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.43 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 24.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.