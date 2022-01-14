Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Target Price to €35.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Atos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atos currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 32,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Atos has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

