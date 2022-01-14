Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $145.07

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €145.07 ($164.85) and traded as high as €146.80 ($166.82). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €146.80 ($166.82), with a volume of 388,054 shares trading hands.

DB1 has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €159.49 ($181.23).

The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €144.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €145.06.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

