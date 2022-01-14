Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €72.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €66.31 ($75.36).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €54.83 ($62.31) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a one year high of €41.32 ($46.95). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €56.47.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

