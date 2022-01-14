Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($24.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.33).

DTE stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.03 ($18.21). 7,602,807 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.33 and a 200-day moving average of €17.15.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

