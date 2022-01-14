Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVN. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

DVN stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 133,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,893,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $51.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

