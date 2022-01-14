DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $168.00 at Truist Securities

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKS. Truist lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.39.

DKS opened at $113.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $117.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 45.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 418.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,492 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 29,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,015 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

