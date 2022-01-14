Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Up 6.2%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) was up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 1,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $647.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.23.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
