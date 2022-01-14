Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Trading Up 6.2%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) was up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.27 and last traded at $38.27. Approximately 1,069 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 90,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.04.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $647.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Digimarc by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Digimarc by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digimarc by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Digimarc by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

