Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

