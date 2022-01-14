Dimecoin (DIME) Trading 47.6% Higher Over Last Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 47.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00163140 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars.

