DMScript Trading Up 48.6% This Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market capitalization of $165,111.79 and $1,457.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.