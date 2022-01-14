Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to C$102.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.80.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $55.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.39. Docebo has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Docebo by 44.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,822,000 after purchasing an additional 631,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

