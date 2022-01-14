DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of DOCU stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.16, a P/E/G ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.82.
DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.
In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
