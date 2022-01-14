DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Raised by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.16, a P/E/G ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

