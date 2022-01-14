Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.48.

NYSE:DG traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $215.46. The stock had a trading volume of 82,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,798. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

