Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Truist Securities began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.62.

DLTR traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.53. The company had a trading volume of 41,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,213. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.78.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,275.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

