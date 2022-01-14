Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.41

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.41 and traded as high as C$27.00. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$26.97, with a volume of 664,180 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DII.B shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$890.75 million and a P/E ratio of -20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.51.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.