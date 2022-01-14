DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $31.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

