Douglas Jeffery Errico Sells 31,000 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 31,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,580,716.16.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 260,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,607. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.65.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$75.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.