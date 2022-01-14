Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,014. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

