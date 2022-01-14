Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,033. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $169.34 and a 12 month high of $256.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.69 and its 200-day moving average is $212.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.42.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,684,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.