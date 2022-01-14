Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Reduces Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.07. 4,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

