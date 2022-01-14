Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 120.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

WWD traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.06. 1,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.01 and a 200 day moving average of $115.47. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.