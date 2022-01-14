Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €60.60 ($68.86) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €72.42 ($82.30).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DRW3 opened at €51.15 ($58.13) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €58.96 and its 200 day moving average is €68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $519.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €51.60 ($58.64) and a 12-month high of €82.70 ($93.98). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.