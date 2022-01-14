Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dream Finders Homes Inc. is a homebuilding company. It operates principally in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland. Dream Finders Homes Inc. is based in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

DFH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 116,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.25. Dream Finders Homes has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $362.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 37.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.