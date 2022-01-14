Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 341.0% from the December 15th total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 524.8 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.34. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0644 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRETF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.