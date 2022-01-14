Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The firm had revenue of C$49.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

