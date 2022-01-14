DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00033257 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00018101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004817 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

