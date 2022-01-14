Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.62. 56,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.