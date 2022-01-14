DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.01 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

