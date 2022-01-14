DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €36.00 ($40.91) target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($57.39) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($47.61) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.67 ($48.49).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €37.92 ($43.09). The stock had a trading volume of 106,387 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €31.45 ($35.73) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($47.59). The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

