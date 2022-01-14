Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.