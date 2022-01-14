Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Hits $0.0882 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $34,920.53 and approximately $90,491.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamite has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

