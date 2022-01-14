Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.44

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.44 and traded as high as $24.05. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 7,822 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

