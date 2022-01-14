Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to announce $107.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.59 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $373.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $386.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $673.01 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Truist Securities raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

ESTE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 612,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

