Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Eat Beyond Global stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

