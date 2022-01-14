Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Eat Beyond Global stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Eat Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.
About Eat Beyond Global
