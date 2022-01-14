Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 453.3% in December

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 453.3% from the December 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,633,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 651,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 166,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,307. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

