Eckoh (LON:ECK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.87

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.87 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.68). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.71), with a volume of 271,447 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.19) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.19) price target on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £146.98 million and a PE ratio of 50.50.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

