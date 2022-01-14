Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.28. 45,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,958. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 528,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.