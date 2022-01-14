Ecovyst Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecovyst in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ecovyst’s FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Ecovyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

