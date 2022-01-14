Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 7.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 57,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edison International by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.4% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of EIX opened at $64.07 on Friday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

