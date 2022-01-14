eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

EFTR has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.93.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $35,232.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $40,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

